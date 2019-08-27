Gardai warn of suspicious car calling to houses in Offaly
Gardai have issued a warning to homeowners over a suspicious vehicle reported in the county this evening, Tuesday, August 27.
The 171-C registered blue Toyota Avensis was reported calling to houses in the Clareen and Killyon areas.
The occupants were claiming to be from the Ploughing Association and were offering tools for sale.
Gardai have told people not to engage with the individuals and to report sightings.
