Woman arrested after incident at Tullamore Hospital

A woman has been arrested after an altercation at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Gardaí arrested the woman in her early 20s following an alleged public order incident at the hospital on Monday, August 26.

The incident occurred both within the A&E department and on the grounds of the hospital at approximately 2.40pm.

A number of Garda vehicles attended the scene where a woman was arrested.

She was later charged and bailed to appear at Tullamore District Court at a later date, gardai confirmed to the Offaly Express.