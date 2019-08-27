SHARE: Gardaí appeal for help tracing teenager missing from Offaly town

Gardaí wish to renew their appeal to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jordan O'Driscoll, 17 years, who has been missing from the Portarlington area since Monday, July 19.

Gardaí say Jordan was last seen in Tralee, Co Kerry. He is described as being 5'2’’ in height, of slim build with fair hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Jordan previously went missing on Monday, July 8, 2019, when he was also last seen in Tralee.