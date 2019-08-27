Departing parish priest bids farewell to Offaly community

Current parish priest of Leamonaghan in Offaly, Fr Aidan Ryan, has bid farwell to his parishioners.

Fr Ryan is moving on to become Spiritual Director of the Irish College in Rome, while Fr Brendan O’Sullivan, CC Kiltoghert, will be the new parish priest of Leamonaghan.

"On this my last weekend as parish priest in Leamonaghan parish, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt thanks to all who have supported, helped, encouraged and been good to me in so many ways over the past 20 years," Fr Aidan Ryan said.

"I truly appreciate your goodness and I am deeply grateful for it. You will all be remembered often in my prayers, as I ask that I may be in yours. I wish my successor, Fr. Brendan O’Sullivan every blessing in his ministry among you."

"I hope to be present at least occasionally in the churches of the parish as a visitor in the coming years. So this is not a final farewell, but as they say in Rome, ‘Arrivederci’ – until we meet again!"

Fr Joseph Okere msp, CC Longford is also to become resident priest in Leamonaghan following recent clerical changes among parishes.