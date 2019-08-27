Woman arrested in Offaly accused of murdering gardener

A woman arrested on a European warrant at a house in Offaly on Monday faces a charge of murdering a 23-year-old landscape gardener in the UK.

The 31-year-old mother of four was arrested at a house in Crinkle, Birr, Co Offaly on Monday morning.

She is accused of stabbing the 23-year-old man to death at a premises in the UK on May 17 of this year.

Offaly gardaí carried out the arrest and the woman was brought to the High Court in Dublin for a hearing under a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) which sought her extradition to the UK.

The woman was charged with the murder.

The case has been adjourned to a date in early September.