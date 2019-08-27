Offaly school and community centre share €60,000 funding boost

An Offaly school and community centre stand to benefit from almost €60,000 in CLÁR funding announced by Minister for Rural and Community Affairs, Michael Ring.

The funding has been made available under the Government’s CLÁR Programme, which funds small infrastructural projects in rural areas that have suffered high levels of rural depopulation.

€27,000 - Killavilla Community Centre will receive €27,000 to widen and resurface their carpark while Croghan National School will get €28,350 for a playground redevelopment.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, has allocated funding of €3.8 million for in rural schools and communities across the country in this round of the CLÁR funding.



Minister Ring said: “Last month I announced CLÁR funding of over €1.4 million in respect of 50 projects for First Response Support and Mobility and Cancer Care Transport. I am delighted to announce further funding under the 2019 CLÁR Programme of over €3.8 million which will benefit 104 communities in CLÁR areas. This is all being made possible through the Government’s investment under Project Ireland 2040."



“Since I reintroduced the CLÁR Programme in 2016, it has provided funding to over 1,300 projects throughout the country under various measures. The value of this support for disadvantaged rural communities is clear to see from the level of applications under the 2019 CLÁR programme.”