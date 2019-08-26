Woman arrested on murder charge at Offaly house

A woman has been arrested in a European warrant at a house in Offaly, RTE has reported.

The 31-year-old mother of four was arrested at a house in Crinkle, Birr, Co Offaly on Monday morning.

She is accused of stabbing a 23-year-old man to death in the UK on May 17 of this year.

Offaly gardai carried out the arrest and the woman was brought to the High Court in Dublin for a hearing under a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) which sought her extradition to the UK.

The woman was charged with the murder.

The case has been adjourned to a date in early September.