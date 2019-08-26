GP access issue in Offaly and Laois approaching crisis status - Nolan

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, to convene an immediate stakeholder forum on the "crisis" afflicting the provision of rural GP services.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after it emerged that nationally, 44% of doctors' clinics are full, with rural areas hit worst by the crisis.

“The statistics that have emerged from this investigation are stark and deeply concerning. In Laois, a shocking 100% of GP’s that were contacted said they could not take on ay additional patients, while in Offaly, only a mere 20 % take on new patients," Deputy Nolan said.

"What is most frustrating about these figures is that Minister Harris only made the point in February when he was before the Joint Committee on Health, that access levels had improved, and the patient experience was getting better."

"This is completely betrayed by the facts and the chaos affecting GP capacity to increase the availability of appointment times in their surgeries."

"There are also questions for the Taoiseach because it was he, who as Minister for Health in 2015, introduced the Free Under 6’s GP card despite the fears of GP representative bodies around the inability to absorb additional numbers without heaping pressure on doctors and patients alike."

"What we needed was target care for the sickest children and their families. Instead, then Minister Varadkar and after him, Minister Harris, have continued to drive through access policies that are actually harming those most in need in Offaly and Laois," Deputy Nolan added.

That is something we need to have rectified immediately and it is something I for one will be fighting for."