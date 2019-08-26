Offaly man representing county as escort at 2019 Rose of Tralee this week

Offaly doesn't have a Rose in Tralee this year, so representing the county in the Kingdom is escort Joe Standish.

Describing himself as a faithful Offaly man living in his adopted home of North Kildare, Joe was chosen as one of the 32 men to accompany the 32 Roses from around the world during the famous festival earlier this year.

Joe has recently completed a degree in Business & Management in Maynooth University and works as a HR administrator for one of the country's leading hotels.

"In this job, I’ve been lucky enough to welcome guests from all over the world to our shores. In my spare time, there is nothing I love more than socialising with friends after a busy week," Joe said.

Joe was one of 60 lads put through their paces at the Rose of Tralee Boot Camp in June where the field was narrowed down for the Rose of Tralee International Festival’s 60th Year Celebrations from 23 to 27 August.

The Roses will be well looked after this week by men from all over the country, including Kilkenny, Kildare, Westmeath, Tyrone and Tipperary.

40 men took park in the popular, yet testing, Boot Camp along the Wild Atlantic Way in Kerry during the summer, after which the final 32 men were shortlisted to accompany the Roses in Tralee at this year’s festival.

The lads, who already came through an interview process in April, had to pass several endurance tests and team-building exercises before they could graduate as fully-fledged Rose Escorts.

Munster has the highest representation with 12 Rose Escorts – three each from Kerry, Cork and Tipperary, two from Limerick and one from Clare.

Leinster has 10 with two each from Dublin and Kildare and one each from Westmeath, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

Six lads from Connacht – two each from Galway and Roscommon and one each from Mayo and Leitrim and four men from Ulster – Donegal, Tyrone, Derry and Antrim complete the line-up.