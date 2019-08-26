More stars added to Offaly singer's country concert

Country music TV star Aoife McDonagh will be among the guest artists joining Alex Roe at his Alex Roe & Friends concert in Tullamore in October.

As well as being the weekly host of All Things Country every Tuesday night on Spotlight TV, formerly the Keep It Country channel, Aoife also presents The Country Jamboree each Thursday night On Ocean FM. And, to top things off, Aoife is also one of the brightest new talents on the Irsih country scene herself, having taken the crown as winner of the Cowboys and Heroes Festival's Search For A New Country Star back in 2017. But despite such a busy schedule, Aoife is excited about performing in the midlands for the first time when she joins Alex in Tullamore.

"I'm a big fan of Alex's, so I am. I've been following his progress over the last couple of years, and he's really achieved a lot so far for someone who's still so young. I think he's up to four #1 singles now at this stage, and sure look, if you're knockin' Billy Ray Cyrus off the top spot like Alex did with his new single 'In The Middle', then you must be doin' somethin' right."

Aoife continued, "I was delighted to be invited to join Alex on his show, and even happier that all of the other things in my schedule happened to line up in a way that meant I could say yes! It'll be my first time to perform down around the midlands too, and definitely in the Tullamore area, so yeah, I can't wait for the night to come around. Of course, my old buddy from Ocean FM, Paul Kelly, will be coming down for the night too, which is great. I know Paul has been down for gigs in The Well and I think in Birr before as well, and he tells me that country fans in that neck of the woods, all around the midlands, are something else! So I'm really looking forward to experiencing that for myself."

As anyone who has spent even the shortest length of time in her company will testify to, Aoife is perhaps the best-living definition of of a 'people-person' you could ever meet, a notion the Pick Me Up On Your Way Down singer quickly laughs off, while agreeing that meeting fans and other artists is one of her favourite things about what she does.

"I'm not really shy", she declares, displaying a wonderful sense of understatement into the bargain, "that's probably the best way to put it. I do love meeting people, and there's no doubt that having that kind of a personality is a help in this business. Like, on The Country Jamboree for instance, I get to chat with some lovely artists most weeks."

"In recent weeks alone, I've been lucky enough to chat to Buddy Mondlock, a songwriter who has written for Garth Brooks. To Ben Cesare, another brilliant singer/songwriter from Nashville who was doing a media tour in Ireland the other week, and of course to Donie O as well, from down around the midlands when his new album came out. I'm infatuated with his single, 'Yellow Ribbon Medley', I love it!"

The Alex Roe & Friends concert takes place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on October 8. Tickets are on sale now from hotel reception. Alex will be joined by Aoife McDonagh, Paul Kelly, David Keirnan, Sabrina Fallon, Colin Kenny, and Donie O, with all artists backed by the Ryan Turner Band. M.C. for the night is Kevin Lalor Fitzpatrick from Midlands 103.