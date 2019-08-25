Two Offaly roads to close for works this week

Offaly motorists are being warned of a number of road closures this week.

The R490 Cloughjordan to Moneygall road will be closed from Monday, August 26, for a period of two days to facilitate road improvement works.

The R491 Drumminduff to Shinrone road will also be closed from next Wednesday, August 28 for a period of two days to facilitate road improvement works.

Local traffic diversions will be in place.

These road closures are necessary to facilitate repair works to the roads. A map of the proposed road closure can be viewed on the council’s website.

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience caused to road users.