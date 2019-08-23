Young Midlands man found dead on New York street
A man from the Midlands has died in New York.
The 22-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a building on Gates Avenue in Brooklyn by NYPD officers responding to a 911 call.
The man, who is believed to be from Longford, was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The NYPD said it appears the death was accidental and it's understood the man may have fallen from a building.
He is believed to have spent the summer studying in Canada before travelling to New York.
The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the man's family.
