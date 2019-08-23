Offaly school fundraising for strength and conditioning facilities

The home of the reigning All-Ireland Senior B Colleges champions in Offaly have commenced a fundraising drive to take their sport "to the next level."

Following on from the success of both their hurling and football teams over the last few years, Coláiste Choilm in Tullamore are looking at revamping our current gym and creating a new space suitable for modern strength and conditioning training.

It is aimed at bringing the preparation of their teams to the next level.

"In order to do this, we are appealing for assistance in terms of donations from the public and, in particular, members of our past pupil network who played sport in school," the school said.

"If anyone would like to make a donation please follow the link below."

www.colaistechoilm.clubfaithful.ie.