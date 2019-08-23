Well wishes flood in for Pat Smullen after latest health setback

Well wishes have been flooding in from all over the world after Rhode jockey Pat Smullen revealed he has suffered a fresh health setback and must undergo further chemotherapy. 

Pat was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and subsequently retired from the saddles. The father of three underwent a number of surgeries and had been recovering well.

He revealed earlier this week that he had suffered a fresh setback and that he would not be able to contest a charity race in his honour aimed at raising money for cancer awareness and research. The race will take place on September 15 at the Curragh. 

ITV Racing led tributes on Thursday with presenter Ed Chamberlain wishing him well live on air during the channel's coverage of the York Ebor festival. 

Tributes continued to come through on social media on Thursday and Friday: