Two further road closure announced for Offaly next week
Offaly motorists are being warned of a number of road closures next week.
The R490 Cloughjordan to Moneygall road will be closed from next Monday, August 26, for a period of two days to facilitate road improvement works.
The R491 Drumminduff to Shinrone road will also be closed from next Wednesday, August 28 for a period of two days to facilitate road improvement works.
Local traffic diversions will be in place.
These road closures are necessary to facilitate repair works to the roads. A map of the proposed road closure can be viewed on the council’s website.
Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience caused to road users.
