Public tip-off leads to huge drugs seizure at Offaly business
€11,000 worth of drugs have been seized at a factory in Offaly, gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express.
Gardaí, acting on a tip-off from a member of the public, carried out a search at a factory in the Birr area on Wednesday morning, August 21.
Cannabis with an estimated value of €11,000 was seized at the premises.
A man in his 40s was arrested under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
He was later charged in relation to this incident and has since appeared before the courts.
