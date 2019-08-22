Offaly teenagers with disabilities take to the stage at 'Beyond Limits' summit

A group of Offaly teenagers will take to the stage at Beyond Limits, a summit for young people with disabilities

Beyond Limits, a summit for young people with disabilities will take place at Croke Park on Saturday, October 19 and will be opened by President Michael D Higgins.

Daniel Daly, 16, from Cloghan, Co Offaly will take to the stage as one of the young speakers, while Allanah Donnelly (17) of Birr will share her experience as a young carer.

Daniel and Allanah will share the stage with other young speakers, and with people like Disability Rights Activists Mark Pollock and Joanne O’Riordan, Izzy’s Wheels, Autism Activist Adam Harris, and Paralympians Michael McKillop and Ellen Keane. Beyond Limits will be presented by Julian Benson of Dancing with the Stars.

Beyond Limits is the first event of its kind, amplifying the voices of young people with disabilities and hearing about the achievements of those with disabilities. Beyond Limits has been created by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office to raise awareness of the rights of young people with disabilities. RTÉ 2fm are the official media partners for the event. At Beyond Limits there will be sport and cookery demonstrations, information on education and employment for people with disabilities and much more.

Speaking about Beyond Limits, the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon said: “Beyond Limits will provide an opportunity to hear directly from young people with disabilities and also from young carers who do such important work. I’m really looking forward to hearing from Daniel and Allanah who are speaking on the day. I think the other young people attending on the day will learn a lot from their experiences and from what they have to say.”

“We are making every effort to make Beyond Limits a fully inclusive and accessible event for all young people, and we look forward to welcoming people from all over Ireland on the day.”

Beyond Limits takes place on Saturday, October 19 at Croke Park. Tickets are available now at www.beyondlimits.ie.