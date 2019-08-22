Concerns Laois-Offaly Garda division is to be merged with Kildare

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Seán Fleming, has said the new reforms announced today for An Garda Síochana will result in the downgrading of Garda resources in Laois and Offaly.

Deputy Fleming said the restructuring of An Garda Síochana is so important but "it clearly should have been a matter for Government policy."

He also said there should have been "meaningful consultation with various bodies including the Joint Policing Committees (JPC) and Garda Associations across the country" before the reforms were announced.

He explained, “Under these new reforms the Laois-Offaly Garda Division has merged with Kildare. There is a very real concern in Laois and Offaly that these new reforms will see the Divisional Headquarters moved from Portlaoise to Naas. That would mean one Garda Division will be catering for a population of almost 400,000 people and based out of Naas."

“It doesn’t take a genius to work out that there will be fewer Gardaí in Laois and Offaly should these reforms go ahead as planned, and this simply isn’t acceptable. The time for consultation on these changes was before they were announced, not afterwards," Deputy Fleming said.

“I am calling on the Minister for Justice to put these reforms on hold until such time as proper consultation has been held with the various bodies including JPC’s and those who work on the frontline in the divisions."

“I understand that these sweeping reforms are designed to make An Garda Síochana more autonomous and bring frontline policing closer to the public, however, as it stands these reforms are bad for rural Ireland and will reduce the Garda presence in many areas,” he concluded.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has insisted that the changes will improve rural policing and he has also vowed to grow Garda number to 15,000 over the next couple of years.