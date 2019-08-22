Beef price talks doomed from the start - Offaly councillor

Offaly councillor John Leahy has said beef price talks were "doomed from the beginning."

"Talks on beef prices for farmers have concluded. From what I can see they were doomed from the beginning. The subject of prices was not allowed to be discussed," he claimed.

"You really have to wonder about this current government and those who support it - that they would allow the competition authority dictate that prices could not be discussed."

"This is the same competition authority that has allowed one powerful beef baron to practically take total control of the beef industry where he can do what he likes," Leahy said.

"It’s the same competition authority which lets powerful retailers treat farmers as if they are subhuman. I can’t see the Beef Plan movement settling for what these talks have yielded because they have clearly proved to be a sham."

"We all need to row in behind our beef farmers now, otherwise the consequences for us all are dire. The Irish beef farmer will be wiped off the landscape and yes we will have beef to eat - substandard beef from South America which is pumped with hormones and provides no evidence of traceability," he concluded.