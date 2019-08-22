Offaly motorists warned of back-to-school road works in the county

Motorists have been warned of large-scale road works commencing from next week, the same week many children return to school.

The works will take place on the N62 south of Sharavogue to Boveen from August 26 and throughout the month of September.

A Stop/Go system will be in place on the route.

Offaly County Council has said it regrets any inconvenience but stressed that they were "essential works."

Caution is advised in the area.