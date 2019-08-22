10 crazes that will bring you right back to school in the 90s

Premier league stickers...

Getting to the shop and getting a packet of these was the single most exciting moment of a our lives in the 1990s. Seeing the glittery edge of a crest sticker was nothing short of mind-blowing - except when it ended up being Derby County. The chorus of trading stickers filled every schoolyard - 'have, have, have, need, have, have...'

Tiny finger-sized skateboards...

Maybe it was something to do with Tony Hawk but we all got mad into skateboarding in the 90s and early 2000s. Actual skateboarding was a bit too difficult for most of us so we just hopped these bad boys around under the desk or on the school benches at break time.

Polly Pockets...

These were all the rage with girls in the 90s - sure Gay Byrne was blue in the face talking about them on the Toy Show for the entire decade. Let's be honest, there's probably one or two still lying around in the attic somewhere.

Gigapets...

The cutting edge of digital technology - well, in 1998, at least! We usually overfed them or abandoned them and they 'died' after about three days.

The hairstyles...

From the famous 'step' to the blonde streaks, we all made some questionable life decisions when it came to our heads in the 1990s. If David Beckham did it, it invariably ended up in every schoolyard in the country.

Rip-up tracksuit bottoms...

Weren't we only gorgeous, lads!? These made a small comeback in Penneys last year, but the 1990s was certainly the era of the rip-ups.

Alien baby pods...

We're not quite sure what the purpose of these was. They were weird and sticky and slimy, and that was about it. We had little to be doing in the 1990s, clearly, if we were looking after rubber aliens!

Coca Cola XT1 and XT2 watches...

We collected labels and sent them off to get our hands on these, and by Jaysus, they were a serious anti-climax. Kudos to the marketing team in Coca-Cola all the same - they must be high-fiving each other ever since.

Wallpapered school books...

Mammies up and down the country had a pain in their face wallpapering books in the 90s to make sure they didn't have to pay wear and tear fees the following summer. So, for much of our young life we went to school with a bag full of off-cuts of the living room chimney breast.

Livestrong bands...

These arrived in the early to mid-2000s from the foundation established by star cyclist of the time, Lance Armstrong. Nevermind all the controversies that followed him in latter years, these bands became a must-have in 2004. The 'real' or 'fake' debate raged in schools up and down the country as many people bought the knock-offs that cropped up everywhere.

