Children’s Hospital overspend could have covered entire National Cancer Strategy - Nolan

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, to ensure that the rollout of the National Cancer Strategy will not be jeopardised by the massive over-run in costs associated with the construction of the National Children’s Hospital (NCH).

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Minister for Health confirmed to her in a parliamentary reply that the cost of implementing the national cancer strategy in its entirety will require in the region of €840m:

“We know that the cost of developing the NCH is going to be at least a billion euro more than originally anticipated," she remarked.

"This was confirmed by the Government's own Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) Report when it found that the current €1.43bn cost is set to increase by €290m, bringing it to €1.73bn. The original estimate for the cost was €650 million."

"When you compare this with the total estimated cost that the Minister has provided to me for the implementation of the entire National Cancer Strategy, then we can really see the enormity of the challenges that are going to be confronted and the waste that has been incurred."

The Cancer Strategy itself is set to be rolled out over the next number of years, until 2026.

"That timeframe could have been significantly reduced if the department did not have to find funds to meet the exorbitant costs associated with the NCH," Deputy Nolan continued.

"I also think these figures should be seen in the context of the refusal of the Minister to amend the Health Act 1970 in order to remove inpatient charges for cancer patients. This is another issue I questioned him about recently."

"What cancer patients and their families now want is to be absolutely assured that the implementation of the National Cancer Strategy will not be affected by these out of control costs at the NCH. It is the least they deserve,” concluded Deputy Nolan.