Decision due this week on 23 new houses in Offaly village

A decision is due this week on a housing development in Offaly.

Offaly County Council delayed and sought further information from developer Daniel Scally in July before making a decision on whether to grant planning permission for a proposed development in Geashill.

The planned development would consist of 23 single-storey, partial single-storey and storey and a half houses and two-storey houses.

The proposed development would consist of two four-bedroom single-storey detached houses, two three-bedroom partial single storey and storey and a half detached houses, four-bedroom semi-detached and mid-terraced two-storey houses, nine three-bedroom semi-detached two-storey houses and six four-bedroom houses semi-detached two-storey houses.

A decision is due before next Monday, August 26.