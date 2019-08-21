Cowen calls for Minister to appear before finance committee over public services card

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Barry Cowen has said Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe needs to come before the Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, to clarify what exactly he was told about the interim report published by the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) on the processing of personal data in relation to Public Service Cards (PSC).

Deputy Cowen said the revelation that Minister Donohoe was briefed on the findings of the report into the Public Services Card last year was "very concerning given that the findings were very definitive that there was no legal basis for a PSC to be required for anything other than welfare payments, and that the Department’s retention of the data of millions of people wasn’t lawful."

Deputy Cowen said, “It’s incredible that the Minister for Finance would be briefed on a €60 million project which was found to be unlawful and which needed to be reversed and yet he said nothing. Despite the very serious findings of the DPC, he sat on the interim report and turned a blind eye until the full report was published last week."

“Minister Donohoe and indeed Minister Doherty had the opportunity to do something about this last August when they had the interim report. I want to know why they allowed the project to limp on, knowing it was unlawful?"

“I have written to the clerk of the Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform asking that Minister Donohoe come before the Committee at the earliest possible opportunity to discuss this very serious matter,” concluded Deputy Cowen.