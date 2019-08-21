Offaly TD says voluntary contributions are placing intolerable burden on parents

Independent TD Carol Nolan has reiterated her call for the full restoration of the primary school capitation grant to €200 per pupil as a means to offset some of the pressure being placed on parents to meet school funding shortfalls through voluntary contributions.

Deputy Nolan was speaking as organisations like The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) say they are experiencing a record number of calls from families seeking back-to-school help.

“Most parents will gladly support their local school where possible. It is vitally important to them that their children’s facilities are well resourced," she said.

"However, in the last number of years the financial burden and the frequency which calls for voluntary contributions are being made has simply exhausted most parent’s capacity to pay."

"That is why the Minister for Education must put in place as a matter of urgency, a genuine budgetary pathway toward full restoration of the school’s capitation grant."

"Primary schools, in particular, are under severe pressure and, in fairness, most do not want to be passing the costs onto hard-pressed parents."

"If organisations like The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) are telling us that requests for assistance at the start of the school year make up about 40% of the requests for practical assistance, then it is clear there is a significant crisis out there," Deputy Nolan added.

"At the very least the primary school capitation grant needs to move toward reaching equal funding with the post-primary funding level which is €309 per pupil."

"Only through the adoption of measures like this can the strain and burden be removed from parents while at the same time giving schools confidence in their capacity to meet their needs,” she concluded.