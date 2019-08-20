Lucky escape for residents following fire at Offaly apartment complex

Gardaí were called to investigate the circumstances of a fire at the Downshire Place apartment complex in Edenderry on Monday evening, August 19.

46 families were forced to evacuate the building due to the fire which occurred in the underground carpark of the complex.

The alarm was raised by a number of residents who knocked on the doors of their neighbours.

Gardaí were called at 11.20pm while Edenderry Fire Services extinguished the blaze.

In a statement to the Offaly Express, a Garda spokesperson said: "We can confirm that there was a fire reported in the Downshire Place Apartments, Edenderry, on Monday, August 19, at 11:20pm. The fire brigade attended the scene and extinguished the fire."

It is unclear if the fire was started maliciously with gardaí saying, "no offences have been reported at present."

At least one resident was treated for smoke inhalation by fire crew personnel.

One resident said: "Families were put at huge danger because of smoke, including a two-month-old baby and other small children. One small baby had to be carried through the smoke."

"How there was no one harmed, we'll never know. Thankfully I only needed checking over because I was in the smoke a lot trying to get as many people as possible out. Shook is not the word," she added.

"Had it have been a few hours later we could have very possibly lost a life or two; we'll never get over how lucky we are."

Substantial damage was also caused to the underground carpark at the building.

Residents have urged gardaí to fully investigate while they have also called for CCTV cameras in the area and within the complex itself.