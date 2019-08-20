New pedestrian bridge to be installed this month in Tullamore

The installation of a new pedestrian bridge in Tullamore is set to take place this month, according to Offaly County Council.

"The bridge foundations were constructed in May and the steel structure is currently being fabricated for delivery to site and installation in August," OCC said.

The pedestrian bridge is being built over the Tullamore River from the Bridge Centre Car Park to Main Street at Millennium Square.

The areas where the bridge will be located remain cordoned off on Main Street and in the car park.

The project is part of the Tullamore Street Enhancement work and it is hoped that it will improve footfall for businesses on Main Street.

The proposed bridge will have a recycled rubber timber-effect boarding, powder-coated steel frame with infill mesh panels and a stainless steel handrail.

New signage will also be installed directing pedestrians to the Bridge Centre and to Main Street on each side.