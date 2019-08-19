Midlands gardai issue appeal to help trace missing 14 year old

Gardaí in the Midlands are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Ryan McGuiness, who was last seen on the 18th August 2019, in the Eden Quay area, Dublin 1.

He is described as 5ft 9’ in height and of slight build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a black Nike hat.

Gardaí and his family are extremely concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 01800 666 111.