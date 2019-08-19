Offaly school receives 'Centre of Excellence' award

St. Brendan's Community School in Birr has become the latest recipient of the Prodigy Learning 'Centre of Excellence' Award.

This award is presented by Prodigy Learning to a small number of Training Centres or academic institutions and private training providers in Ireland and the UK, to recognise exceptional performance in delivering internationally recognised IT certifications from industry leaders such as Adobe, Autodesk and Microsoft.

St. Brendan's CS achieved this award in recognition of the high standard of training and certification exams which were taken by learners in the school over the past year.

Students had a pass rate of more than 80% with learners earning qualifications from MOS Specialist to MOS Expert level.

St. Brendan's continues to provide vital IT skills and qualifications for further education and employment.