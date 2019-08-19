Offaly motorcyclist in 125mph crash during race meeting

A potentially phenomenal weekend for Offaly motorcycle star Kevin Keyes was ended in dramatic fashion when he crashed out of the BSB Superbike Championship race at Cadwell Park in the Lincolnshire, England on Sunday, August 18.

The Edenderry man was in scintillating form throughout the weekend as he qualified in third place for Sunday's race and dominated the practice timesheets.

Sunday’s race would ultimately end in high drama but has initially started well for Kevin, with the warm-up session that morning.

Keyes again was quick from the start and ended the 10-minute session in second place.

He was feeling confident on the front row of the grid and fought very hard early on, but after two laps, he had dropped to 5th place.

He battled back to take 4th and remain in touch with the leaders. However, disaster struck on the first corner of the third lap as Kevin's front wheel gave way at approximately 125mph, sending the talented rider hurtling across the track.

The race was red-flagged to allow an ambulance enter the track to attend to Kevin who had taken a nasty tumble through the grass at trackside.

After some treatment back at the track's medical centre, Kevin walked out battered and bruised but ultimately without serious injury.

“That was not the end to the weekend we wanted," the determined competitor said afterwards.

"After being in the top 3 in every session all weekend and with a front-row start, I was really hoping for a podium, but I count my lucky stars to be only cut and bruised and with some muscle damage after this one," he added.

He also apologised to his team for giving them some serious work to do ahead of the next round of the championship in three weeks time.