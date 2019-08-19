Much-loved Tullamore shop goes up for sale

The former home of Timmy Smollen's beloved bike shop is up for sale in Tullamore.

It is being offered on the market by locally based auctioneers, DNG Kelly Duncan.

The large and prominent commercial property is located on the corner of Harbour Street and Chapel Street and is surrounded by a number of busy businesses, including cafes and restaurants.

The unit was much-loved by a number of generations of Tullamore residents who remember it as Timmy Smollen's bike shop. It was run as such for decades.

It was formerly as a newsagents by Smollen and used to open on Christmas Day for a number of hours. Smollen also ran a repair shop further down Chapel Street.

