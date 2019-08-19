Shane Lowry misses out on Tour Championship finale on PGA Tour

Shane Lowry has missed out on a place in the Tour Championship finale after a topsy-turvy week at the BMW Championship.

The Open champion needed a strong finish on Sunday to make the cut which sees the top 30 golfers on the PGA Tour make it through to the $15 million Tour Championship.

Lowry finished 33rd in the rankings despite rounds of 68 and 69 over the weekend.

After struggling on Thursday and Friday, the Offaly golfer bounced back on Saturday with a strong four under par round to get himself back into contention.

Having started the BMW Championship in 25th place in the hunt for the Tour Championship, a final round of 69, three under par, was not enough for him to regain a spot in the Top 30.

Justin Thomas leads the way after another win in the BMW Championship. Rory McIlroy also made it through with another strong week on tour.