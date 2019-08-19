Prime development site with 'residential potential' for sale in Tullamore
A site that is described as having 'residential potential' is on the market in Tullamore.
The 1.3 acre site is beside the new Lidl store on the Church Road in Tullamore and is the former Carrolls Meats facility in the town.
It is currently zoned for mixed use with residential potential. It is for sale by Power Property.
