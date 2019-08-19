Concerns raised over potential 'traffic gridlock' in Tullamore when schools return

Concerns have been raised that traffic in Tullamore could come to a standstill when schools return next week.

Students will begin going back to school early next week with all students back by September 2.

At present in Tullamore, High Street is one way up the town, O'Connor Square is one way down the Tanyard and Church Street is completely closed to traffic. There are also new traffic lights on the Church Road at the new Lidl store.

One local business person, who contacted the Offaly Express, is concerned that the increase in traffic when schools go back will bring the town to a grinding halt.

"It has been difficult during the summer months with traffic in the town due to the road works but I think we are looking at traffic gridlock twice a day when the schools go back. I fear it will be particularly bad in the vicinity of Tullamore College and the Sacred Heart School. I know when I am dropping my daughter off, I will be going around the bypass and coming in the Daingean Road because it will be virtually impossible to get through the town and down Harbour Street with so many works going on in the town at the minute. Trying to get through the town in the morning and when school finishes is going to be incredibly difficult."

Works have been ongoing in the town for the last seven and a half months since the start of January. A major part of the streetscape works have been completed on High Street but the road has yet to be resurfaced and the ESB has to underground cables to allow for the removal of the old poles.

Works has commenced in O'Connor Square while Church Street is currently closed to traffic as works begin from the junction with William Street.