WARNING: Motorists urged to use caution on roads today due to weather

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution in heavy showers that are crossing the country today.

There have been reports of very heavy downpours that are making driving conditions dangerous in terms of visibility and standing water on road surfaces.

Motorists are being urged to reduce their speed and turn on their lights due to the heavy downpours.

According to Met Eireann, there is the chance of thundery downpours.

