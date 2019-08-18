Shane Lowry needs strong final round to make Tour Championship finale on PGA Tour

Shane Lowry needs a strong final today at the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour if he is to make it through to the Tour Championship finale next weekend.

The top 30 golfers on the PGA Tour make it through to the Tour Championship and Lowry is currently at 33rd in the ranking with 18 holes to go.

After struggling on Thursday and Friday, the Offaly golfer bounced back on Saturday with a strong four under par round to get himself back into contention. He needs another strong round today if he is to get back into the top 30. He started the BMW Championship in 25th place.

Lowry is back on course at 5.30pm Irish time today as he aims to make it into the final PGA tournament of the year. He will play alongside Dustin Johnson and Graham McDowell.