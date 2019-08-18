Further information requested on new carpark plans for Tullamore

Offaly County Council has requested further information from the company behind plans for a new commercial carpark in Tullamore.

The local authority is seeking more information before making a decision on the carpark, plans for which were lodged by Portumna Investments Ltd back in June.

The carpark would be located to the rear of the old post office building in O'Connor Square, adjacent to the Roselawn estate.

The proposal would see the demolition of a concrete telecoms structure and sheds and the retention of a new carpark and all associated site works.

The entrance would be off the cul-de-sac in the area, adjacent to Roselawn.