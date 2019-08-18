'Very expensive' equipment stolen from Offaly building site

Gardaí are appealing for information after the theft of specialist engineering equipment from a building site in Tullamore.

A Trimble SPS620 Total Station with tripod was stolen from a building site on Chancery Lane, Tullamore between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Thursday, August 15.

The equipment is specialised and used by engineers for measurements and positioning on-site.

Gardaí have said: "it is a very expensive piece of equipment."

They are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts or who has any information regarding its current location to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327052.