'Very expensive' equipment stolen from Offaly building site
Specialised equipment stolen from Offaly building site
Gardaí are appealing for information after the theft of specialist engineering equipment from a building site in Tullamore.
A Trimble SPS620 Total Station with tripod was stolen from a building site on Chancery Lane, Tullamore between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Thursday, August 15.
The equipment is specialised and used by engineers for measurements and positioning on-site.
Gardaí have said: "it is a very expensive piece of equipment."
They are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts or who has any information regarding its current location to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327052.
