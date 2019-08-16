BREAKING NEWS: Very special guests announced for Electric Picnic!

There are just two weeks to go until Stadbally Estate opens its gates to 600 acres of music, arts and wonderment at Electric Picnic.

Picnickers across the country are already prepping themselves to squeeze in as many acts as humanly possible. Allow Electric Picnic to add some last little gems to the line-up…

For all those lucky enough to have a ticket, get ready to sing your heart out with very special guests, Kodaline!

Also joining the stellar roster of Irish acts are festival favourites, King Kong Company, Kneecap, The Riptide Movement, Toucan, Lyra, Fangclub, Touts, JyellowL, The Scratch, Alex Gough, The Wha, His Father’s Voice, The Clockworks, ELM, Sinead O’Brien, Post-Party, Isaac Butler and Aimée. London-indie rock outfit Razorlight completes the line-up for Electric Picnic 2019 and with only 13 days to go you better get packing!