Gardaí warn festival goers not to bring in illegal drugs

Gardaí have warned Electric Picnic goers not to bring in illegal drugs, in crime prevention advice issued this week for the Laois festival.

"Don’t bring illegal drugs to the festival. There are dedicated units on site throughout the event for drug crime investigation. Don’t make a decision that will result in a court appearance and conviction," the Gardaí say.

It comes in the wake of a government announcement in August that anyone found in possession of narcotics, determined by An Garda Síochána to be for personal use, will on the first occasion be referred on a mandatory basis to the Health Service Executive for a health screening and a “brief intervention”.

Where a person is caught a second time, gardaí will have the discretion to issue an adult caution.

The Gardaí have also issued other instructions on crime prevention and traffic for the festival.

"Each year An Garda Síochána make every effort possible to ensure that this event passes off without incident. We would like your help to ensure that this year’s event is no different. Before you travel An Garda Síochána would like to offer the following Crime Prevention Advice," they said.

"We would ask those attending to comply with directions for parking and traffic routes including pick up and drop off area."

DON’T

• Don’t bring valuables to the event. Only bring with you what you can afford to lose. There is no way to make a tent 100% secure, so only bring what you absolutely need.

• Don’t be tempted to leave valuables in your vehicle. Empty the glove box and leave it open to show thieves there is nothing of value inside. Remember where you parked your car. Car parks are clearly marked and identifiable.

• Don’t keep all your money, bank cards and valuables together. Keep them in different pockets.

• Don’t leave your backpack or handbag unattended.

• Don’t challenge people if you witness an incident. Report suspicious activity to event security, staff or Gardaí immediately. Remember Use your Brain not Your Fists.

•

DO'S

• Remember there’s safety in groups, camp with friends or make friends with your neighbours - they will keep an eye on your tent while you’re gone and you the same for them!

• Remember where you pitched your tent. It will be dark when you return.

• Remember to use on-site lock-ups to store property each time you enter and leave the site.

• Remember to drink alcohol responsibly.

• Record your unique 15 digit mobile phone International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. It is a 15-digit number on the back of your handset under the battery and can be found on most hand-sets by pressing *#06# on your phone key-pad. The IMEI will appear on the screen. Save a screenshot of your IMEI number. Email the Image to yourself or a friend. Consider saving a contact number (other then your number) of a friend or family member as a screen saver which will help establish ownership of your phone should it be handed into security or Garda e.g. this phone belongs to (First name) if found please contact ( number) .

• Be aware of your surroundings. Avoid walking alone. Cultivate a “buddy” system. Tell someone where you’re going and when to expect you back. Only use the well lit walking tracks on site during the hours of darkness. Keep your phone fully charged and remember in the event of an emergency dial 112 or 999.

Electric Picnic music and arts festival runs from Thursday August 29 until Sunday September 1, on the Cosby estate in Stradbally, Laois. It has expanded this year by 2,500 tickets to 57,000 people.