IRELAND WEATHER FORECAST: Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for is to be breezy, showery and cooler than normal.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a blustery day with good sunny spells and scattered showers. In the northwest the showers will be more frequent and heavier. Southwesterly winds will be fresh and gusty with strong winds on Atlantic coasts. Highest temperature of 16 to 19 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with good clear spells at first. However, scattered showers will continue to affect mainly the north and west and will turn heavy later. Lowest temperatures will be around 10 to 13 degree in moderate to fresh and gutsy southwest winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for another blustery and showery day with good sunny spells. However, showers will become heavy and widespread during the morning, with the odd thundery downpour. It will be another cool day with top temperatures of just 16 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

During Sunday night showers will become isolated and later confined to Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures will fall to around 9 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate westerly breezes.

Monday will continue cool with scattered showers and sunny spells. Top temperature of 15 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds which will ease later.