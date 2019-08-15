Cannonball finish line in Offaly this year set to be the biggest ever

The National launch event for the Cannonball Ireland, which will end in Edenderry on September 8, was held at the exclusive Krystle Night Club last week and guests were greeted by a €1.5 million sight of two brand new Lamborghini Aventator SVJs, a McLaren 720s and special guests, the striking ‘Style Warriors.'

Ireland’s glitterati, celebrities, models, moguls and crazy ‘Cannonballers’ were out in force to launch the action-packed supercar spectacle which will finish in Edenderry on September 8.

Cannonball will roll on September 6 – 8 with over 190,000 people expected to line the streets all around Ireland. Cannonball is the brainchild of Kildare businessman Alan Bannon and the company is headquartered at Tougher Business Park outside Naas.

"We are delighted to take the finish line close to home this year," he said. "There is fantastic momentum behind the event and we have some great surprises in store with special guest stars and some really incredible cars. It will be a fantastic free family day out."

Cannonball will start at Malahide in Dublin this year on September 6 and top mark cars, including McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley, will blaze a trail through Ballymaloe, Killarney, Limerick, Ballina, Sligo and Slane Castle with a spectacular finish line in Edenderry, Co Offaly at 6pm.

Previous finish lines have been at Kilkenny Parade and Castle, Wexford Waterfront and Tullamore. The Edenderry Chamber of Commerce approached Cannonball in 2018 to secure the event and were delighted to get the green light from event founder Alan Bannon who chose the town for the overall finish line.

Edenderry’s Helen O Dwyer is secretary of the Edenderry Chamber of Commerce and PR for Cannonball Ireland. She said: “There is big excitement about Edenderry this year because the town is a perfect setting to really showcase the supercars and the whole cavalcade with its wide street and plenty of space for spectators. Edenderry is also a very friendly town and some of the Cannonball team were here to enjoy the Harbour Festival and the Edenderry Music Festival which were both a great success and showed we are well able and willing for the challenge.”

Spectators in Edenderry will enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for and it is a free family day out. The Brazilian dancers will bring all the glamour of carnival, fire breathers, street entertainers, live music and free giveaways get the party started as the largest screens in Ireland shows live footage as crowds gather to welcome the event from about 5pm on Sunday, September 8.

The cars will be on display until approx. 8pm. Cannonball is always quite a star-studded event and this year there are reports that some Love Islanders and Corrie stars will be joining the ranks. The notorious NYPD, German Polizei, The Cannonball Pope, a very outrageous Trump and colourful Cannonballers in crazy costumes add to the melee. From Spiderman to Star Wars, Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, Cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, The Joker and more, it is a totally unique and free family day out.

Cannonball has already raised €1,016,000 for Irish charities and this year, the charity benefactor is the Irish Cancer Society. The charity funds lifesaving cancer research and a range of free support services for people affected by cancer. Cannonball will be fuelled by milesPlus from Circle K as the main headline Sponsor for 2019.

Tour Sponsors include Manhattan Popcorn, Asystec and Hone. Cannonball official partners include Bonavox, AB Signs, Keanes Jewellers, Ballyseedy, Duke Energy Drinks, Karl Goodwin Motors, Krystle, BMW and Windsor Motors.