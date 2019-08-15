625 points for one student as Offaly school pays tribute to 'Class of 2019'

As students receive their first-round CAO offers today, Sacred Heart Secondary School has paid a glowing tribute to the class of 2019.

Students across the country received their Leaving Cert results on Tuesday last, August 13.

"The school is thrilled with the results for the Class of 2019. They surpassed national average statistics at all levels. Over 50% of students scored 400 points with 20% scoring over 500 points and 3% scoring over 600 points," Principal Pauline McKenna said.

One student at the school achieved 625 points, the maximum possible under the new points system.

"The results across the board reflect a cohort of students who worked very hard over the last two years. Their grades reflect that determination and commitment," their principal added.

"Sometimes, at this time of the year we focus only on the 600+ but what is really important are the students who worked hard and achieved what they wanted, be it 200 points or 590 points."

"Their results also reflect a staff who are tirelessly committed to teaching and learning and who continue to flourish in a fast-changing world of education," Pauline added.

"Our LCA students also performed particularly well. Overall, Class of 2019 achieved so much during a difficult year and we are very proud of each and every one of them. The Sacred Heart Secondary School community wishes them the very best."