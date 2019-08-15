WEATHER FORECAST: Current weather forecast for the All Ireland Hurling Final showdown between Kilkenny and Tipperary

The current weather forecast for the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final in Croke Park between Kilkenny and Tipperary is for a mixed day with the possibility of showers during the afternoon.

According to the latest weather forecast for Dublin for Sunday from Accuweather, it will be a partly cloudy day, partly sunny day with showers. temperatures will be around 17 degrees in the afternoon with the chance of showers throughout the minor and senior hurling finals.

Kilkenny and Tipperary meet in the senior final at 3.30pm with the minor final between Galway and Kilkenny at 1pm.

