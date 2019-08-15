Lowry one of the early starters at the BMW Championship on PGA Tour

Shane Lowry returns to action in the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour on Thursday, August 15.

The Clara man will be one of the early starts with a 9.59am (3.59pm Irish time) on Thursday at the former Ryder Cup course.

Lowry enters the tournament on the back of a joint 52nd-place finish at last week's Northern Trust Open. Lowry finished on three under par in Jersey City, 13 behind eventual winner Patrick Reed.

Shane will play alongside South Korean Sungjae Im and Canadian Corey Conners for the first two rounds in Chicago.

You can follow the Open champion's progress here at www.offalyexpress.ie.