WEATHER FORECAST: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for changeable and unsettled weather to continue with temperatures a little below normal.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a mostly cloudy and rather misty start to the day with patchy rain or drizzle. Sunny spells will develop during the day but with showers also, these fairly frequent in parts of the west and north. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate west or southwest winds. Good dry intervals will develop on Wednesday night, but there will be some further scattered showers also. Minimum temperatures 9 to 12 degrees, in mostly moderate west to northwest breezes, but winds will be strong along southern, western and northwestern coasts.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be mostly dry, with some bright spells and hazy sunshine, but cloudy intervals in most areas also and there is a small chance of a few light showers along Atlantic coasts. Maximum temperatures 16 to 20 degrees, in light to moderate mainly westerly breezes. Thursday night will become wet and windy, with outbreaks of rain extending from the Atlantic, turning heavy in many areas, with fresh to strong southerly winds. Mild, with minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for rain to clear eastwards during the morning and brighter conditions, with sunny spells will develop, but some scattered showers will occur also, mainly in the western half of the country. Windy, with fresh to strong southwesterly winds. Maximum temperatures 16 to 21 degrees, warmest in the east and southeast.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann states that early indications suggest that it will remain changeable and unsettled, with occasional rain or showers, but with some sunny spells also. A little cooler than normal, with temperatures of 15 to 18 or 19 degrees. Winds predominantly southwesterly, possibly slackening for a time on Saturday, but freshening again on Sunday.