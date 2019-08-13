Offaly GAA club granted permission for facilities revamp

Daingean GAA has been granted permission to revamp and re-use some of its facilities.

The club applied to Offaly County Council to change the use of its existing equipment store to a sports hall.

They also looked to build an extension to the building to include new dressing rooms, showers, toilets and a meeting room.

Offaly County Council granted permission for the development this week with six conditions attached.

These include the management of waste being catered for, the finishes of the new extension matching existing structures and minimising of environmental nuisance through noise or excessive dust.