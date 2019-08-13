Laois-Offaly gardaí raid house in €170,000 drugs bust

A man in his 40s has been arrested following a major drugs raid in the Midlands.

Gardaí from the Laois/Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the Kilminchy area of Portlaoise at 10.30pm last Saturday, August 10.

LSD and Cocaine with an estimated combined street value of €170,000 were seized during the operation, gardaí confirmed.

A man in his early 40s was arrested and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1994.

Investigations are continuing.