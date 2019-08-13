Decision delayed on housing development in centre of Offaly town
Decision delayed on housing development in centre of Offaly town
A decision on a major housing development in Offaly has been put "on hold" this week by Offaly County Council.
Planning permission has been sought to construct eight two-storey semi-detached townhouses adjacent to the Main Street in Daingean. A new roadway is also included in the plans.
The original application was lodged in December last year and the local authority sought further information in February.
It had raised a number of issues including requesting an archaeological assessment on the site and details on the road construction and design.
A decision was due from Offaly County Council last week but the application is now listed as "on hold," possibly due to another further information request.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on