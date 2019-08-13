Decision delayed on housing development in centre of Offaly town

A decision on a major housing development in Offaly has been put "on hold" this week by Offaly County Council.

Planning permission has been sought to construct eight two-storey semi-detached townhouses adjacent to the Main Street in Daingean. A new roadway is also included in the plans.

The original application was lodged in December last year and the local authority sought further information in February.

It had raised a number of issues including requesting an archaeological assessment on the site and details on the road construction and design.

A decision was due from Offaly County Council last week but the application is now listed as "on hold," possibly due to another further information request.