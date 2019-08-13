Offaly pub and filling station for sale for €300,000

DNG Kelly Duncan have been instructed to sell Ned's Bar & Lounge, an Applegreen Shop & Filling Station and a residential unit in Ballinagar.

Existing leases will not be affected by any sale.

Situated on a site of 0.91 acres this property commands a pivotal position serving both the immediate community and hinterlands.

It is ideally located to serve between the villages of Ballinagar, Geashill and the town of Daingean.

The development consists of a busy convenience store complimented with Applegreen Service Station and large forecourts with ample parking, a busy pub and a small residence.

The Applegreen Shop & Filling Station is subject to an existing 10-year lease which does not expire until April 2022.

Ned's Bar & Lounge is subject to an existing four-year nine-month lease which expires in February 2020. The residence is currently unoccupied.

The entire property is described as "an income-generating investment with three potential income streams."



